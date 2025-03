A Greek VLCC has left Scotland after six years of operating as an oil storage vessel.

The 299,000-dwt Australis (built 2003), owned by Chandris (Hellas), has been moored at the small Finnart terminal in Loch Long since March 2019.

The BBC reported the ship has now been sold and is moving on due to the closure of the Grangemouth refinery, which is lined to Finnart by a pipeline.