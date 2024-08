A brand-new stainless steel chemical tanker owned by Manila-based Seafarers Shipping has languishing under arrest in India’s Deendayal Port for over a week.

The 25,300 Eva Fukuoka (built 2024) was arrested on 5 August by Indian Synthetic Rubber, the owner the cargo of styrene monomer that the ship brought to India, claimed that a portion of it had arrived in a contaminated condition.