Greece’s Chemnav Shipmanagement is said to have made a surprise order for tanker newbuildings — after a 17-year hiatus in the shipbuilding market.

The Paul Coronis-led company, which has been expanding its fleet with secondhand vessels, is now understood to be tapping a South Korean shipyard for MR product tankers.

Chemnav has struck a deal with K Shipbuilding, formerly STX STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, for two 50,000-dwt vessels.