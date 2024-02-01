Ukraine’s list of international sponsors of war has raised hackles again with reports that China has protested about the inclusion of companies including energy giants linked to the trade in Russian oil.

The published list, drawn up by Ukraine’s National Agency for Corruption Prevention, features 48 international and large-scale companies that it says help fund Russia’s war efforts and have not expressed intentions to exit the market.

The list had previously included Greek tanker owners before they were removed during negotiations with the European Union to ensure it could push through sanctions against Russia. The last round of EU sanctions were only agreed in December when Austria gave formal approval after one of its banks, Raiffeisen, was suspended from the list.

Now it’s the turn of China to complain after 14 companies, the largest national group, featured on the list, according to Reuters. China warned that relations between the two countries could be damaged, the agency reported, citing two Ukrainian sources.

The list includes China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which have both received Russian oil during the conflict, according to reports. The two companies have been approached for comment.

China and India have been the biggest buyers of Russian oil since the EU banned imports of crude from December 2022, and oil products two months later, in a huge re-drawing of trading patterns.

“The ambassador said that all this could have a negative impact on our relations,” Reuters cited one of the sources as saying.

The list has no legal implications for the companies listed but is seen as a reputational issue.