When it comes to Chinese crude oil imports, Russia led the way in March.

Citing figures from China’s General Administration of Customs, Lorentzen & Co’s Nicolai Hansteen said the country imported 2.3m barrels per day of Russian crude oil, ahead of Saudi Arabia’s 2.1m barrels per day.

“Reuters said that relatively inexpensive Russian ESPO [Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean] and Urals crude encouraged buying behaviour by Chinese refineries, both state-owned and so-called teapot refineries,” Hansteen said, discussing the newswire’s reporting on the administration figures.