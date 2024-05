A VLCC linked to Fractal Shipping has reportedly been sold.

Brokers in Greece and Norway said this week that the 311,000-dwt Phoebe (built 2005) was sold to Chinese interests for $40m.

The ship was once in the fleet of Switzerland-based Fractal but appears to have ended up in the control of one of several splinter companies once the outfit was sanctioned by the UK government in February.