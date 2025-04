Chinese interests are moving for South Korean and Japanese-built VLCCs in a busy week for tanker deals.

Greece’s Xclusiv Shipbrokers said: “Chinese buyers were very active this week in the VLCC sector, acquiring three VLCCs.”

Unknown Chinese interests acquired the 298,500-dwt scrubber-fitted Hansika, built in Japan in 2006, for $45m or $46m, according to European brokers.