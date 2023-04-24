Older VLCCs continue to be traded actively in the secondhand market, fetching unheard-of prices for owners prescient or lucky enough to have bought them at the bottom of the market years ago.

The news came as a shock in October when an 18-year-old ship, the 306,600-dwt Princess Mary (built 2004), found buyers at an elevated price of between $48m and $50m.

Hadjiyiannis ship linked to second shock VLCC sale in a week
Now, that shock pricing has become the new normal as several brokers in Athens, London and the US report the same ship as sold again at an even higher price of $51m.