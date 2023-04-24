Older VLCCs continue to be traded actively in the secondhand market, fetching unheard-of prices for owners prescient or lucky enough to have bought them at the bottom of the market years ago.

The news came as a shock in October when an 18-year-old ship, the 306,600-dwt Princess Mary (built 2004), found buyers at an elevated price of between $48m and $50m.

Now, that shock pricing has become the new normal as several brokers in Athens, London and the US report the same ship as sold again at an even higher price of $51m.