Chinese chemical tanker player Xingtong Shipping is expanding its fleet with an order for a series of stainless steel vessels.

The Shanghai-listed has struck a deal with Wuchang Shipbuilding to build up to four methanol dual-fuelled 25,900-dwt.

The order involved two firm vessels plus options for two ships, it told investors.

Xingtong said the tankers were ordered through subsidiary, Xingtong Kaicheng Shipping.