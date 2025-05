China’s Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) is clearing out tanker tonnage in deals that could be worth more than $220m.

A filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange revealed the state-owned group’s board has cleared the disposals of two VLCCs and two LR2s.

The large tankers are the 323,000-dwt Xin Dan Yang (built 2013) and another named as the Yuan Fu Hu, which is not listed in shipping databases.