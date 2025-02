Minsheng Financial Leasing is recycling a former OSG tanker that has spent the past seven years swinging at anchor off the Malaysian coast as a storage vessel.

The 300,300-dwt floating storage and off-take vessel (FSO) SA Equatorial (built 1997) has been sold to cash buyer-linked shipowning vehicle Ship Recycling Investments on an as-is basis at Tanjung Pelepas anchorage.

The price has yet to emerge in the market.