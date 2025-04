Chinese leasing companies may be keen to dispose of MR tankers as a result of new US port fee proposals, UK shipbroker Braemar believes.

The London-listed operation said the “much-diluted” US Trade Representative (USTR) measures “take aim at China’s maritime sector while seemingly doing as little as possible to disrupt US oil flows”.

“At first glance, the new USTR port fees should be easy to avoid,” Braemar added.