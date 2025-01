A decision by a major Chinese ports group to ban US-sanctioned tankers could give a “significant” boost to rates, analysts believe.

Shandong Ports Group instructed its staff not to handle calls at terminals by ships that carry oil from Iran, Venezuela and Russia.

The group’s ports were involved in unloading an average of 670,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude from US-sanctioned ships in 2024, nearly half of the average 1.46m