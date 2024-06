Chinese bulker owner and operator EGPN Bulk Carrier is ramping up investment in the tanker segment.

The company has ordered two more 18,500-dwt chemical tankers at China’s Wuhu Shipyard, adding to the six previous ordered there last year.

The chemical tankers will be built to comply with Phase 3 of the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) standards and Tier II NOx rules.