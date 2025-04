A Chinese-controlled suezmax tanker has reportedly been observed shipping Venezuelan crude back out of Cuba for export to Asia.

Oil consultancy Kpler said the 159,000-dwt Arina (built 2003) departed the Caribbean island fully laden after spending weeks at the port of Matanzas.

Satellite imagery and market reports confirmed the Hong Kong-flagged vessel loaded Merey crude from Venezuela’s Jose terminal in February, the company added.