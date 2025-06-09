Shuttle tanker owners are set to reap the rewards of investment in their specialised fleets, according to Clarksons Research.

The UK company expects demand to rise for the niche ships as new fields start production.

The vessels, typically of suezmax and aframax size, have specialised bow equipment to load from single-point moorings or floating production vessels where pipelines are not viable

Managing director Stephen Gordon said: “For this niche and traditionally relatively stable market, a period of growth is expected.”