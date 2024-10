Clarksons Securities analysts are unconcerned by the value gap between product carrier owner Scorpio Tankers and the company in which it has just taken a 4.9% stake.

US-listed Scorpio revealed this week that it had acquired 8m shares in VLCC player DHT Holdings for $89.1m, describing it as a passive investment.

New York-listed DHT, with 28 VLCCs, trades at a 5% discount to net asset value.