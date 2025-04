As the US considers imposing extra port fees of up to $1.5m on Chinese-built ships, shipbrokers’ valuation gaps between these vessels and South Korean and Japanese tonnage will grow ever wider.

This is the view of Clarksons Securities, which believes secondhand Chinese units could become as much as 15% cheaper.

According to Clarksons Research, 23% of the current fleet was built in China and Chinese shipyards hold 53% of the existing orderbook.