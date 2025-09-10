CMB.Tech could be one for the generalists, Saverys says

CMB.Tech could be looking to use recent headlines to reach generalist investors.

Finance chief Ludovic Saverys said being a diversified shipowner during a time when shipping is routinely thrust into headlines over geopolitical strife could give the average investor a way into the industry.

“Being diversified, you can look at tall the opportunities. You can look at any asset class that fits into the long-term strategy,” Saverys said when asked about the New York-, Brussels- and Oslo-listed company’s appetite for consolidation during Pareto Securities Energy Conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

He added: “What we’ve seen in the last three years with all the geopolitical events ... shipping has increased an appetite for generalist investors.”

During his presentation, Saverys said a CMB.Tech investor would not have to worry about playing specific shipping cycles, either by asset class or sector, to make money by letting the company sell ships at cyclical highs and take cover ahead of improving markets.

He said 50% of the company’s profit comes from capital gains on ships sold and that the company would focus on selling off its tanker fleet.

The company also owns bulkers, offshore vessels and containerships.

“What I don't want to be in is stuck with older tankers in a downturn. That will be destroying equity,” he said.

Saverys also said he was “not extremely happy” with the share price, given its current implied intrinsic value.

CMB.Tech’s New York Stock Exchange-listed shares closed at $9.87, up $0.37, on Tuesday.

The company was created out of the remains of Euronav, following the Saverys family dispute with Norwegian mogul John Fredriksen, who attempted to merge the company into his listed tanker owner, Frontline, in 2023.

The Saverys family eventually agreed to sell its youngest VLCCs to Frontline for $2.35bn, with the rebranded CMB.Tech focusing on building a diversified fleet that runs on alternative fuels.

As it stands, CMB.Tech owns aroudn 250 vessels, 200 of which are oceangoing, including 44 on order.

But the company has not picked up steam with investors, trading below net asset value in many cases, even as single-sector competitors near that mark.

Its most recent M&A move was a merger with bulker owner Golden Ocean, which it paid $1.2bn for Fredriksen’s stake.

The company considers its fleet of larger bulkers to be key to its strategy, as it expects a low orderbook and ageing fleet to eventually catch up with the market, sending asset values upward.