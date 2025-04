CMB.Tech announced early on Wednesday a lucrative sale of three VLCCs from its giant fleet.

The New York and Brussels-listed owner did not reveal the gross price it obtained for the 314,000-dwt Iris (built 2012) and 302,600-dwt Hakata and Hakone (both built 2010).

It did disclose, however, that it generated a total capital gain of $96.7m