CMB.Tech, the Saverys family-led firm formerly known as Euronav, saw its profit drop slightly in the third quarter as it pursues its transformation into a diversified shipping giant.

The Brussels and New York-listed owner with a projected fleet of about 160 tankers, bulkers and container ships, reported net income of $98.1m from $114.6m in the same period of 2023.

Revenue at the firm declined by one-fifth to $221.8m.