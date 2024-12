The Saverys family has continued to modernise the fleet of Belgian owner CMB.Tech through a deal to sell three suezmaxes.

The New York and Brussels-listed company said Bocimar International, controlled by the family’s private Compagnie Maritime Belge, has bought the vessels for a combined $119.49m.

The ships involved are the 150,000-dwt Selena, 159,000-dwt Cap Victor (both built 2007) and the 159,000-dw Cap Felix (built 2008).