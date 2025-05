A CMB.Tech suezmax tanker has shipped in the first cargo of domestic Egina crude to Nigeria’s huge new Dangote refinery.

Tracking data shows the Belgian shipowner’s 150,000-dwt Sienna (built 2007) loaded 1m barrels of the oil on 20 April.

This was later discharged at the Dangote jetty, as the refinery seeks to secure feedstock to ramp up production.