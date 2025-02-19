CMB.Tech’s share target price was cut by DNB Markets on Wednesday.

Analyst Jorgen Lian sees “long-term targets likely to curb near-term gains” for the Belgian shipowner.

“CMB.Tech is steadily steering towards diversified and ‘future-proof’ shipping,” he said in a note.

“However, this transition comes with significant capex needs that could curtail shareholder distributions medium-term and may leave its pure tanker peers in a better position to capitalise on a potentially imminent tanker upcycle.”