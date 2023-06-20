Denmark’s European Maritime Finance (EMF) and its partners Atlas Maritime and Concord Maritime have concluded a profitable deal to sell an older aframax into India.

The financier said the 116,000-dwt Dakota Strength (built 2007) has gone for a “record” price of $39.5m.

This will deliver a return for EMF of 220% and 115% from the two separate investments it made in the tanker.

“This investment will provide yet another successful return for our clients and continue to build our long-term reputation for achieving excellent returns to our investors,” said EMF chief executive Martin Haugaard.