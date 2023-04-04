Singapore’s Consort Bunkers has added methanol bunker tankers to its growing fleet. The company has signed a contract with Nanjing-based China Merchants Industry Holdings (CMHI) Jinling for a series of six 6,500-dwt newbuildings.

According to shipbuilding sources, the six vessels will be delivered in 2025 and have been designed to both supply and run on methanol.

Consort is believed to be the first company to have ordered methanol bunker tanker newbuildings in China.

The company, which TradeWinds has approached for comment, was established in 1988 and owns a fleet of 11 bunker tankers that are based in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and China.