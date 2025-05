Chinese state tanker giant Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) has expanded its orderbook while revealing a new future-fuels project.

The Shanghai-listed owner said in a filing that its board has okayed a CNY 180m ($25.1m) investment in a new 9,200-dwt chemical tanker.

The stainless steel ship will be ordered by subsidiary Shanghai Cosco Shipping Chemical Transportation (Shanghai Nenghua) at Wuchang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group.