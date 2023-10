Not only is Frontline getting more than half of Euronav’s VLCC fleet, it might also be getting its youngest ships.

DNB Markets analyst Jorgen Lian said details of the blockbuster deal suggest the tanker being acquired by John Fredriksen’s Frontline are Euronav’s most modern, potentially with an average age just over five years old.

“The acquisition would more than double Frontline’s VLCC fleet from the current 22 vessels with an average age of 6.2