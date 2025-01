A Finnish court has ordered the seizure of a shadow fleet tanker accused of damaging undersea power cables on Christmas Day.

The 74,000-dwt Eagle S (built 2006) is now under a double detention, following action by the police at the end of December.

The tanker was accused of deliberately using its anchor while underway to sever an electricity cable feeding power from Finland to Estonia, shortly after leaving Russia with a cargo of oil on 25 December.