As many as seven aframaxes or LR2s have changed hands in secondhand deals lately, underscoring the continuing importance and popularity these workhorses of the seaborne oil trade still enjoy.

One transaction stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Several market sources have told TradeWinds that Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping is spending at least $66m on the 108,400-dwt Southern Glory (built 2019) — a modern eco vessel that is fitted with a scrubber unit and a ballast water treatment system (BWTS).