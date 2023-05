Three Crowley-managed ships have been chosen by the US Maritime Administration (MarAd) to serve in its tanker security programme.

The aim is to ensure a commercial fleet can readily transport fuel supplies in times of need for the Department of Defense.

The ships are part of a joint venture between US operator Crowley and Sweden’s Stena Bulk.

The 50,000-dwt Stena Imperative (built 2016), Stena Immaculate and Stena Impeccable (both built 2017) will be reflagged in the US with American crews.