Crude tankers cleaning up to trade products lopped off approximately $17,000 per day from LR2 spot rates in the third quarter, according to Clarksons.

The shipbroking giant said LR2s were estimated to have earned an average of $38,000 per day in the quarter ending at the end of this month in a market where 4m dwt of crude tankers made their way into the market to cope with the annual crude tanker summer dip.