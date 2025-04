Mediterranean tankers look set to profit from an increase in flows through the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL) to the Czech Republic (Czechia).

The landlocked nation has ushered in a new era of independence from Russian crude imports via the Druzhba pipeline, with tanker shipments beginning into TAL through the Italian port of Trieste in March.

Shipbroker BRS Group noted that a payment dispute last month put an end to imports via Druzhba.