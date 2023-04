Crude tanker rates continued their month-long slide this week, but market observers say the long-term case for strength still holds.

The Baltic Dirty Tanker Index dropped 100 points over the last week, falling from 1,146 to 1,046 and more than 600 points dating back to 22 March when the figure was at a year-to-date high of 1,648.

But this is all part of the expected mid-year downturn, said ABG Sundal Collier analyst Petter Haugen.