Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has taken back ownership of another MR tanker for a bargain price.

The Milan-listed owner said it has exercised its purchase option for the 50,000-dwt High Trust (built 2016) through its bareboat charter.

The price is only $22.2m, against a VesselsValue assessment of the ship as worth nearly $39m, up from $29m a year ago.

Delivery will be in mid-July and the fee might be slightly modified to reflect the exact date of delivery, DIS said.