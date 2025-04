Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has revealed new “very profitable” term tanker charters, reflecting a positive market outlook.

The Milan-listed owner said it has agreed 12-month deals for two eco MR2 ships, as well as an LR1.

Additionally, a six-month contract has been signed for another MR2, while DIS has extended an existing charter for an MR2 by six months.