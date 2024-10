Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has tied up another MR2 tanker on a two-year charter at a rate likely to be above spot levels.

The Milan-listed shipowner said the unnamed vessel will start the contract in November or December with a “reputable counterparty at very profitable daily hire”.

Shipbroker BRS Group assesses three-year eco charter rates at $25,500 per day, with one-year fixes at $28,000 per day.