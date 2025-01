Milan-listed d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has taken back ownership of one of its leased tankers for a knock-down price.

The Italian owner said it had exercised its purchase option under the existing bareboat charter-in contract for the 75,000-dwt Cielo di Houston (built 2019).

The Hyundai Mipo-built LR1 ship is priced at a bargain $26.5m.