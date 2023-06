Italy’s D’Amico International Shipping (DIS) is pressing ahead with a stock split to bolster its share price while renewing its buyback authorisation.

The Milan-listed MR tanker specialist said shareholders at its annual general meeting have given the company another five years to pursue repurchases.

The maximum amount it can spend on its own stock has been set at €45m ($48.5m).

Under its previous authorisation in 2021, the company said it had not bought back any shares.