Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (Dacks) has become the latest shipyard in China to join the MR tanker segment.

The Sino-Japanese shipyard has struck a deal with Taiping & Sinopec Financial Leasing (TSFL) for two 50,000-dwt product carriers.

The Chinese leasing house disclosed that the pair of fuel-efficient MR tanker newbuildings will help to ensure the stability of Sinopec Fuel Oil Company’s overseas oil transportation supply chain.