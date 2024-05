Sweden’s Stena AB is prepared to fight to hang on to its position in changing markets.

The giant Olsson family-controlled tanker, LNG carrier and ro-ro group’s annual report reveals a dip in pre-tax earnings for 2023, to SEK 2.9bn ($263m) from SEK 3.53m the year before.

But chief executive Dan Sten Olsson said: “Excluding the profit from a ship sale, Stena AB still delivered by and large the same profit in 2023 as in 2022.”