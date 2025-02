US President Donald Trump has placed a question mark over future tanker demand by signalling a revival of the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

The $9bn pipeline, developed by then-owner TC Energy, was first proposed in 2008 to bring 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Canada’s western tar sands to US refiners.

Trump approved a permit in 2017, during his first term in the White House, but his successor, Joe