Hafnia chief executive Mikael Skov has spoken of his sadness at the lack of political will to tackle the danger posed by the dark fleet of tankers trading in sanctioned oil.

The company’s 74,200-dwt Hafnia Nile (built 2017) was severely damaged when it caught fire after a collision in July with the 300,000-dwt VLCC Ceres I (built 2001), of uncertain ownership, near the entrance of the Singapore Strait.