A US-blacklisted VLCC has offloaded an Iranian crude cargo in China in a voyage that could indicate an increased willingness among importers to defy Western sanctions.

Kpler tracked the 301,000-dwt Gather View (built 2001) discharging the oil at China’s Dongjiakou port.

The cargo was loaded in early February at Iran’s Kharg Island from the FPSO Soroosh, the company said.