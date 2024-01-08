Euronav shareholders will vote on Compagnie Maritime Belge’s plan to combine the tanker owner with its clean-tech arm next month.

The Belgian shipowner filed a notice on Monday that it would be holding a shareholder meeting on 7 February to approve the $1.15bn merger while replacing the Euronav supervisory board.

Should the merger be approved — the Saverys family owns just over 49% of the company and Euronav itself controls roughly 8% as of 23 December — the combined company will take the CMB.Tech