For a week in early 2018, more than a dozen vessels scoured the East China Sea in the hope of finding 32 seafarers working aboard an Iranian-owned tanker when it collided with a bulker.

On day eight, after battling with four-metre high waves, leaking condensate, fires and explosions, the 164,000-dwt Sanchi (built 2008) sank and — according to Iranian officials — and all crew members perished.