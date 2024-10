After ordering more than a dozen bulkers at Chinese and Japanese shipyards, Densay Shipping unveiled on Tuesday its first contract for tankers.

The Tayfun Gunerhan-led company has ordered four firm and two optional 50,000-dwt MR tankers at Wuhu Shipyard in China.

No price details have emerged for the conventionally fuelled, scrubber-equipped ships that were inked earlier this year.