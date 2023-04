DHT Holdings first-quarter rates are likely coming down slightly from previous estimates, but second quarter projections are looking strong.

The New York-listed VLCC specialist said after the close on Thursday that its time charter equivalent earnings for the first three months of 2023 were estimated to come in at $41,100 per day.

The figure combines $35,000 per day for the ships the company has on time charter and $54,600 per day for its ships trading in the spot market.