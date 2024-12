New York-listed VLCC pure play DHT Holdings has sold its oldest tanker to an unidentified party for $43.4m, the company said in a statement after close of trading in New York on Thursday.

The 317,800-dwt DHT Scandinavia (built 2006) is listed as worth just under $41.8m by VesselsValue.

DHT will get to keep all the proceeds as the VLCC carries no bank financing.