DHT Holdings had been on the prowl for attractive tonnage and then pounced, announcing the purchase of a modern VLCC.

The New York-listed tanker owner said it is paying $94.5m for the 2018-built ship, which was constructed at blue-chip South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). The company did not name the vessel or its seller.

The transaction is the highest price paid in the sector since November but below current estimates for a vessel of the ship’s characteristics, according to valuation platform VesselsValue.